HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Press hard on EVM buttons so tremors felt in Italy: HM

Thu, 30 October 2025
Share:
15:10
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the INDIA bloc will be "wiped out" in Bihar polls as people will "take revenge" for Congress workers allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and Rahul Gandhi "deriding" the PM and 'Chhathi Maiyya'. 

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Lakhisarai and Munger districts, he claimed that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, insulted 'Chhathi Maiyya' while criticising Modi, saying those worshipping the goddess were doing drama. In a jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he called upon people to press on EVM buttons having NDA symbols with such rage that the tremors are "felt in Italy". 

"Sita Mata had worshipped 'Chhati Mata' in Munger... Rahul Gandhi insulted the goddess as he is ignorant of India's culture since Italy is his maternal home," Shah said. 

The Union minister claimed that Bihar witnessed 'jungle raj' during the chief ministership of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, while asserting that every vote to NDA will bring development to the state.

"Bihar witnessed over 32,000 kidnappings and 12 major massacres during the Lalu-Rabri regime from 1992-2004... Nitish Kumar ended the 'jungle raj'... but RJD is trying to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state with a new face," he alleged. 

Shah alleged that the UPA government indulged in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during 10 years of rule, whereas nobody could point fingers at Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for corruption. "Lalu Prasad was involved in fodder, land-for-jobs, bitumen and flood relief scams... whereas Bihar moved on the path of development under the Nitish Kumar regime and the Centre hiked MSP for agri produce and bolstered infrastructure," he said.

He claimed that terrorists unleashed mayhem in India during the UPA regime without any consequences, while the Modi regime repaid every attack with strikes inside Pakistan.

"We will also drive out infiltrators from Bihar who usurp poor people's foodgrains, employment and indulge in anti-national activities," he said. Shah announced that a medical college will be set up in Lakhisarai over the next two years in the name of Bihar's first chief minister Shri Krishna Sinha. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indira Gandhi had more guts than coward Modi: Rahul
LIVE! Indira Gandhi had more guts than coward Modi: Rahul

Over 17L died in India due to air pollution in 2022: Report
Over 17L died in India due to air pollution in 2022: Report

A Lancet report reveals a significant increase in deaths attributable to PM2.5 pollution in India, with fossil fuels being a major contributing factor. The report highlights the economic and health consequences of air pollution and the...

No one has exclusive rights to Chhatrapati Shivaji's name: HC
No one has exclusive rights to Chhatrapati Shivaji's name: HC

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in any form cannot be the subject matter of exclusivity, clearing the path for Mahesh Manjrekar's new Marathi movie, 'Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale', for release...

83-yr-old dies of shock after Rs 1.2cr digital arrest fraud
83-yr-old dies of shock after Rs 1.2cr digital arrest fraud

An 83-year-old Pune resident died of a heart attack after being defrauded of Rs 1.2 crore in a 'digital arrest' scam. Fraudsters posing as police and CBI personnel targeted the man and his wife, threatening them with arrest in a money...

US ends automatic work permit extensions, Indians to be hit
US ends automatic work permit extensions, Indians to be hit

As per the new rule, foreigners who file to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension, the DHS said in a news release.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO