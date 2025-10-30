HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meet the economist who has a funny bone

Thu, 30 October 2025
13:14
image
Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, and a writer, clearly has a sense of humour: Sanyal shares this on X:
"My idea of hell: 
Breakfast: Poha 
Day spent watching test match destined for a draw 
Lunch: Cucumber sandwich 
Listen to ghazal on the way home 
Spend afternoon doing taxes 
Evening watch slow moving art film in black and white 
Eat dinner at fancy restaurant that serves three peas on a large plate with yellow sauce while tolerating ateil intellectual relative who actually likes art films ...... prefer work any day."

