Meet the economist who has a funny bone

13:14

"My idea of hell:

Breakfast: Poha

Day spent watching test match destined for a draw

Lunch: Cucumber sandwich

Listen to ghazal on the way home

Spend afternoon doing taxes

Evening watch slow moving art film in black and white

Eat dinner at fancy restaurant that serves three peas on a large plate with yellow sauce while tolerating ateil intellectual relative who actually likes art films ...... prefer work any day."

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, and a writer, clearly has a sense of humour: Sanyal shares this on X: