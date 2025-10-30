Meet the economist who has a funny bone

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, and a writer, clearly has a sense of humour: Sanyal shares this on X:
"My idea of hell:
Breakfast: Poha
Day spent watching test match destined for a draw
Lunch: Cucumber sandwich
Listen to ghazal on the way home
Spend afternoon doing taxes
Evening watch slow moving art film in black and white
Eat dinner at fancy restaurant that serves three peas on a large plate with yellow sauce while tolerating ateil intellectual relative who actually likes art films ...... prefer work any day."