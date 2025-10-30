HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man pours boiling curry on wife for refusing black magic

Thu, 30 October 2025
13:26
Representational image
A case has been registered against a man for allegedly pouring hot fish curry on his wife's face following a dispute over performing black magic in Kollam district, police said on Thursday. 

The victim Rejila Gafoor (36) of Vaikkal near Chadayamangalam, has been admitted to the hospital, while her husband, Sajeer, is absconding, they added. 

As per the FIR, the incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday. Sajeer allegedly asked Rejila to loosen her hair, sit in front of him, and allow him to apply ashes and to tie a locket given by a black-magic practitioner, FIR said. 

When she refused, he allegedly poured hot fish curry on her face while it was being cooked in the kitchen of their rented house, FIR said. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took her to the hospital. 

Police said Sajeer believed his wife was possessed and had attacked her several times in the past. Earlier, Rejila had approached the police after being assaulted by him. Although he was warned then, he later began consulting black-magic practitioners, officers said. Rejila told a TV channel that her husband frequently visited a usthad in Anchal who performed black magic and advised him to apply ashes and tie a locket on her body. She also alleged that he often attacked their son.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 118(1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sajeer, and efforts are on to trace him. PTI

