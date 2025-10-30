Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan: PM describes RJD-Cong

12:27





"Bihar ka bete, beti ab palaayan nahi karega, Bihar mein hi kaam karega, Bihar mein hi naam karega.





"NDA is committed to ensuring that Bihar has ample opportunities for education, employment, healthcare, and irrigation.





"RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down."

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Where there is RJD-Congress, which spread bitterness, harmony in society becomes difficult. Where there is the misrule of RJD and Congress, there is no trace of development. Where there is corruption, there social justice is not achieved. The rights of the poor are looted; only a few families flourish. Such people can never do good for Bihar.