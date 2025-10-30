Indira Gandhi had more guts than coward Modi: Rahul

16:14





Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Nalanda, Rahul said that during the 1971 war, Indira Gandhi did not fear or bow before the United States, whereas Prime Minister Modi neither has a "vision" nor the "ability" to stand up to the US President Donald Trump.





"During the 1971 war in the Bangladesh struggle, America sent its aircraft and navy to intimidate and threaten India. Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister, said we are not afraid of your navy, do what you must, we will do what we must," Gandhi said.





"Indira Gandhi was a woman, but she had more guts than this man. Narendra Modi is cowardly. He has neither a vision nor the ability to stand up to the President of America. I challenge him: if Narendra Modi has the courage, then at any meeting in Bihar, he should say that the President of America is lying and that he (PM Modi) did not bow to him and that he did not stop Operation Sindoor. He cannot do that," Rahul Gandhi said.





This comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again claimed that he intervened to stop a potential war between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor.





Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump claimed that his mediation had prevented hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this year. Continuing his attacks, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that US President Trump has "insulted" PM Modi 50 times.





"The President of America has insulted Narendra Modi 50 times. Trump said - I told Modi on the phone to stop 'Operation Sindoor'. Narendra Modi stopped 'Operation Sindoor' within two days. But Narendra Modi doesn't have the guts to say, "The President of America is lying."





Narendra Modi had to meet Trump, but he's not going to meet him out of fear; he's sitting in hiding. Narendra Modi doesn't have the guts," Rahul Gandhi said. --ANI

