HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Great honor': Trump meets Xi amid trade tensions

Thu, 30 October 2025
Share:
08:35
image
United States President Donald Trump met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday amid the strained ties between two nations over trade and tariffs.

"It's a great honor... I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time - and it's an honor to have you with us," Trump said during his meet with XI on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Both the leaders shook hands as they met, shared smiles and posed for cameras.

Trump also praised Chinese President as "a great leader of a great country" and said the two sides had "already agreed to a lot of things."

"We've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it's an honour to have you with us," Trump said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Great honor': Trump meets Xi amid trade tensions
LIVE! 'Great honor': Trump meets Xi amid trade tensions

Eye injuries surge in Delhi from carbide guns during Diwali
Eye injuries surge in Delhi from carbide guns during Diwali

AIIMS-Delhi reports a rise in eye injuries caused by carbide guns during Diwali, prompting calls for a ban on these dangerous chemical firecrackers. Doctors report severe chemical burn-like injuries and highlight the need for stricter...

B'desh anthem: Treason case ordered against Cong leaders
B'desh anthem: Treason case ordered against Cong leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed police to register a treason case against Congress leaders for allegedly singing the Bangladesh national anthem at a party meeting. The move has sparked controversy and accusations...

Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone
Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has successfully tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range, along with updates on the Sarmat missile and Burevestnik cruise missile.

U'khand panchayat limits women's jewellery to 3 pieces
U'khand panchayat limits women's jewellery to 3 pieces

A panchayat in the Jaunsar Scheduled Tribe area has barred women from wearing more than three pieces of jewellery to prevent jealousy and domestic discord. The decision, welcomed with reservations, has sparked debate about other wasteful...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO