'Great honor': Trump meets Xi amid trade tensions

08:35

United States President Donald Trump met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday amid the strained ties between two nations over trade and tariffs.





"It's a great honor... I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time - and it's an honor to have you with us," Trump said during his meet with XI on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.





Both the leaders shook hands as they met, shared smiles and posed for cameras.





Trump also praised Chinese President as "a great leader of a great country" and said the two sides had "already agreed to a lot of things."





"We've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it's an honour to have you with us," Trump said.