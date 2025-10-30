HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AP bus fire horror: Skid marks suggest a 3rd vehicle

Thu, 30 October 2025
Andhra Pradesh Police suspect the involvement of third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers. In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district.

As the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with the bus, it's fuel tank cap opened leading to the burst. Subsequently bus caught fire. There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape. 

According to police, the skid marks of the Kaveri Travels bus were found slightly ahead of the spot where the two-wheeler initially fell killing it's rider on the spot, suggesting that the motorbike had moved a little further after the first impact. 

"The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it," Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil told PTI. 

He said that the police are investigating to determine whether a third vehicle was involved in this accident. PTI

