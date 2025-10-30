HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

40 prisoners booked for submitting bogus medical certificates to get parole

Thu, 30 October 2025
Share:
00:34
image
The Dhantoli police here have registered cases against 40 prisoners lodged at the Nagpur Central Jail for allegedly trying to get parole using fake medical certificates. 

A complaint in this regard was filed by prison guard Mayur Rajeshwar Nagpure. The prisoners included those serving life imprisonment. 

Between January and June, the accused submitted medical certificates claiming their relatives were seriously ill, and asked for parole. 

But during verification, it came to light that the certificates in all these cases were fake, the complaint said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai Metro, Monorail told to submit disaster plans
LIVE! Mumbai Metro, Monorail told to submit disaster plans

Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?
Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?

Speculation is growing that former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin may be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet. The Telangana PCC President neither confirmed nor denied the possibility. If inducted, Azharuddin would be the...

Cyclone Montha: 2 killed, crops damaged in Andhra
Cyclone Montha: 2 killed, crops damaged in Andhra

Cyclone Montha crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, resulting in two deaths, extensive crop damage, and disruptions to power and transportation. Neighboring Telangana also experienced heavy rains. Government relief efforts are underway.

Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone
Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has successfully tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range, along with updates on the Sarmat missile and Burevestnik cruise missile.

Eye injuries surge in Delhi from carbide guns during Diwali
Eye injuries surge in Delhi from carbide guns during Diwali

AIIMS-Delhi reports a rise in eye injuries caused by carbide guns during Diwali, prompting calls for a ban on these dangerous chemical firecrackers. Doctors report severe chemical burn-like injuries and highlight the need for stricter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO