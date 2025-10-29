HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yellow warning for rain in Mumbai, Thane today

Wed, 29 October 2025
09:07
Time to say 'rain rain go away'
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Warning for light spells of rain very likely over the next three hours across multiple districts in Maharashtra. 

The nowcast warning, issued at 0700 hrs IST on Wednesday, and valid for the next three hours, covers the districts of Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Pune. 

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions. The IMD has urged citizens to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas during the brief spell of rainfall. 

According to the IMD, there could be light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at some places with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Marathawada on 29 October; Madhya Maharashtra on 29th and Gujarat Region during October 29-31 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch during October 28-31. 

Additionally, IMD also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over the region during the next 5 days. The weather system identified as a Depression over the eastern-central Arabian Sea has been moving northeastward at 8 kilometres per hour over the last six hours. -- ANI

