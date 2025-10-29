Woman killed in dispute over goat entering house in UP's Ballia

20:37





The victim has been identified as Vikki Devi.





The argument broke out between the neighbours after a goat strayed into Devi's house, leading to a heated exchange and altercation.





During the scuffle, Devi sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Sikandarpur, from where doctors referred her to the district hospital due to her critical condition, the police said.





She succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the officials said.





Additional superintendent of police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla told PTI that the police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.





A probe is on in the matter, and attempts are being made to arrest the accused. -- PTI

