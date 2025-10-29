Who's the woman with President Murmu?

15:16





Singh, the country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, was claimed to have been captured during 'Operation Sindoor' by a pro-Pakistan social media handle.





The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check had on May 10 called out this claim as fake. The Rafale jets were used in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan, in response to the April 22 dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. -- PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.