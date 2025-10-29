HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Who's the woman with President Murmu?

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
15:16
image
President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies. 

Singh, the country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, was claimed to have been captured during 'Operation Sindoor' by a pro-Pakistan social media handle. 

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check had on May 10 called out this claim as fake. The Rafale jets were used in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan, in response to the April 22 dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'They beat me till the stick broke'
LIVE! 'They beat me till the stick broke'

1st T20 UPDATES: Rain halts India's momentum
1st T20 UPDATES: Rain halts India's momentum

Why Trump called Modi 'a killer'
Why Trump called Modi 'a killer'

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'nicest-looking guy' while describing him as a 'father' but also calling him 'a killer' and 'tough as hell', while hinting at an...

Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold
Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold

A cloud-seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur said in a statement.

UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with wife
UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with wife

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO