HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Valuables worth Rs 6 lakh, documents stolen from Maha ex-minister's bungalow

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
21:55
Former minister Eknath Khadse
Former minister Eknath Khadse
The police in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district have registered a case for the theft of valuables worth Rs 6.2 lakh from former minister Eknath Khadse's bungalow, while he claimed that some important documents related to corruption too were missing. 

A burglary was reported at the NCP-SP leader's bungalow in Ramanand Nagar area of Jalgaon on Monday. 

As per the FIR, cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 6.2 lakh were stolen, said a police official. 

Khadse on Wednesday again approached Jalgaon Police and gave a complaint about theft of important CDs, pen drives and documents, he added. 

Speaking to reporters, Khadse said half the CDs in the house were missing. 

Less important documents in a ground floor room were not removed, but more important documents which he had obtained through the Right to Information Act were missing, he claimed. 

Those documents were related to corruption cases and irregularities, Khadse said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 K'taka teachers issued notice over RSS route march
LIVE! 4 K'taka teachers issued notice over RSS route march

Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold
Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold

A cloud-seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur said in a statement.

Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled, wife tells SC
Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled, wife tells SC

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration regarding the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk's wife has filed a plea challenging the...

Juvenile guilty of rape, murder of 60-yr-old with iron rod
Juvenile guilty of rape, murder of 60-yr-old with iron rod

The court said that the accused "inserted this metallic rod inside the private parts of the deceased so mercilessly that even the flesh/ body part separating vagina and anus also got torn."Further, the doctor had also opined that the...

Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO