Trump repeats India-Pak claim, Cong says, 'no wonder'...

Wed, 29 October 2025
10:11
The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan using trade, and said "no wonder" the American leader's good friend in New Delhi "does not want to hug him any more". 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a video clip of Trump's remarks in Japan in which he repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan military conflict using trade.

"So far he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land. Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening," Ramesh said on X.

"No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more," the Congress leader said. Last month, in his address to world leaders from the UN podium, Trump had repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries. PTI

