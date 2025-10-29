Suspected spy held, had links with foreign nuke scientist

08:49





The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini and also known by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin and Syed Adil Hussaini, was apprehended from Seemapuri in Delhi two days ago, the official said on Tuesday.





A police source said that the accused was in touch with a nuclear scientist based abroad and had travelled to several countries, including Pakistan. He obtained three identity cards of a sensitive installation using forged documents, the source claimed.







During the search, police seized one original and two forged passports from Adil's possession. He was arrested in a case registered under sections 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy), 318 (Cheating), 338 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 340 (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the BNS on October 26, the Additional CP added.

A senior police officer said that Mumbai Police has arrested Adil's brother Akhtar, who had travelled to several Gulf countries and was also involved in obtaining the three identity cards. Investigating teams are verifying how many people were issued fake passports through the network. Adil was produced in a court which sent him to seven days of police custody for further interrogation, Kushwah said. -- PTI Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur. "Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents," the officer said. The entire network was allegedly being operated from Jamshedpur, where fake identity cards and passports were being prepared with the help of counterfeit documents.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in espionage activities, including links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist, and a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, an official said.