Stock markets rally on US Fed rate cut hopes

Wed, 29 October 2025
16:42
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled in the positive territory on Wednesday, tracking a rally in global peers, amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and fresh foreign fund inflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 368.97 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 84,997.13. During the day, it jumped 477.67 points or 0.56 per cent to 85,105.83. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 117.70 points or 0.45 per cent to 26,053.90. 

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Trent and Asian Paints were among the major gainers. However, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were among the laggards. -- PTI

LIVE! PM did drama, built pond in Yamuna: Rahul in Bihar
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in South Korea
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US is 'doing a trade deal with India' as the two sides continue to hold talks on the proposed trade pact.

Brother 'desires' to see Shivakumar as Karnataka CM
Former Congress MP D K Suresh expresses his desire to see his brother and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, amidst speculation about a possible change in leadership.

'I Can't Marry My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'
'I need 3-4 lakhs for the wedding. All prospective grooms demand a motorcycle which costs 1 to 1.5 lakhs, then you have to also give a bed, cupboard, utensils, fridge,' says Kamala, her wrinkled forehead furrowing with despair.

