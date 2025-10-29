Stock markets rally on US Fed rate cut hopes

16:42





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 368.97 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 84,997.13. During the day, it jumped 477.67 points or 0.56 per cent to 85,105.83. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 117.70 points or 0.45 per cent to 26,053.90.





From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Trent and Asian Paints were among the major gainers. However, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were among the laggards. -- PTI

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled in the positive territory on Wednesday, tracking a rally in global peers, amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and fresh foreign fund inflows.