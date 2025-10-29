HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
So, I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in South Korea

Wed, 29 October 2025
12:24
The United States and India will sign a long-delayed trade deal, Donald Trump said Wednesday in South Korea, on the last leg of his Asia tour.

The US President's remark indicates a deal between two of the world's largest economies is only a question of time. Talks over the deal have dragged on for months now, punctuated by squabbles over Russia's war on Ukraine and India buying oil from Russia, and a row over tariffs.. "If you look at India and Pakistan, so I'm doing a trade deal with India and have great respect and love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi' we have a great relationship," he said.

Trump's positive remarks follow reports last week of progress over two of three major sticking points -- India's continued import of discounted Russian oil and the US' 50 per cent 'reciprocal' tariff on import of Indian goods, which included a 25 per cent 'penalty' for buying that oil. -- NDTV

