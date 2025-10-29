HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sidda collected Rs 300 cr from ministers to fund Bihar polls, alleges BJP

Wed, 29 October 2025
18:29
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B Sriramulu on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of collecting Rs 300 crore from state ministers to fund the Congress party's campaign in the Bihar Assembly polls, allegedly to "save his chair". 

He claimed that the amount was raised during a recent dinner meeting hosted by the chief minister for his cabinet colleagues.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's chair is probably shaking. He is going to Delhi on November 15. He is making efforts to save his chair. We will have to see what revolution happens after November 15," he told reporters in Chitradurga.

There are speculations about a change in leadership when the Congress government completes half its five-year term next month, which some are calling a 'November revolution'.

"Collections have started from ministers as the Bihar polls have been announced. The CM wants to send a good amount of funds (to the party) for the Bihar polls through this collection, in order to save his chair," he claimed. -- PTI

