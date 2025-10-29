HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sena-UBT, MNS conduct 'survey', claim irregularities in voter lists in Shivaji Park

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
23:41
File image
File image
Workers of the Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday claimed to have exposed irregularities in voter lists in the Shivaji Park area of the city. 

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said Shiv Sena-UBT's Ajit Kadam and MNS functionary Santosh Sali conducted a survey in Shivaji Park in Dadar, an area where both the parties wield clout. 

Ahead of the November 1 protest morcha against the Election Commission, the survey revealed dual or fake voters in electoral rolls, he said, adding, 

"There were many shocking findings." This is the first time that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray-led MNS have conducted such an exercise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai Metro, Monorail told to submit disaster plans
LIVE! Mumbai Metro, Monorail told to submit disaster plans

Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?
Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?

Speculation is growing that former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin may be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet. The Telangana PCC President neither confirmed nor denied the possibility. If inducted, Azharuddin would be the...

Cyclone Montha: 2 killed, crops damaged in Andhra
Cyclone Montha: 2 killed, crops damaged in Andhra

Cyclone Montha crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, resulting in two deaths, extensive crop damage, and disruptions to power and transportation. Neighboring Telangana also experienced heavy rains. Government relief efforts are underway.

Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone
Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has successfully tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range, along with updates on the Sarmat missile and Burevestnik cruise missile.

Eye injuries surge in Delhi from carbide guns during Diwali
Eye injuries surge in Delhi from carbide guns during Diwali

AIIMS-Delhi reports a rise in eye injuries caused by carbide guns during Diwali, prompting calls for a ban on these dangerous chemical firecrackers. Doctors report severe chemical burn-like injuries and highlight the need for stricter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO