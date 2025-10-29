HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajasthan man beaten, stripped by mob accusing him of smuggling camels

Wed, 29 October 2025
23:58
image
A man was allegedly beaten and stripped by a group of people after they intercepted a pickup truck carrying camels in Rajasthan's Behror area on Wednesday, the police said. 

The incident occurred near Sherpur village along the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway. Police received information that a Haryana-registered pickup truck transporting camels had been stopped by cow vigilantes who alleged that the camels were being smuggled to Haryana for slaughter. 

When police reached the spot, they found eight camels crammed inside the vehicle, one of which was bleeding from the mouth. 

The group allegedly assaulted the driver before fleeing the scene, officials said. 

The driver, identified as Zahid (30), told police that he purchased the camels from the Pushkar fair and was taking them to Salamba in Haryana's Mewat region. 

Meanwhile, the matter is under investigation, officials added. -- PTI

