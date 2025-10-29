HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul Gandhi speaks to kin of doctor who died by suicide, promises justice

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
17:43
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke over the phone with family members of a woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, assuring them of support in their fight for justice.

During the nearly seven-minute telephonic conversation, the doctor's mother made an emotional plea to Gandhi, urging him to ensure they get justice for the grave injustice done to her daughter.

The doctor's family members also requested the Congress leader to put pressure on the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into her death.

They said it has been a week since the doctor's death and feared that evidence would be wiped out.

The doctor's mother said three to four other persons had also pressured her daughter, but they have not been questioned or traced. However, she did not elaborate on it.

Gandhi spoke to the woman's parents and siblings over the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who visited them at Kavadgaon village in Beed district.

The Congress MP assured them that he would pressure the government to set up an SIT to probe the woman's death.

Earlier, Gandhi had called the doctor's suicide an institutionalised murder and said it had exposed the inhuman and insensitive nature of the BJP-led government.

The 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara district on the night of October 23. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raghuvanshi murder: Charges framed against Sonam
LIVE! Raghuvanshi murder: Charges framed against Sonam

Will obliterate you if...: Pak warns Taliban after talks fail
Will obliterate you if...: Pak warns Taliban after talks fail

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a strong warning to the Afghan Taliban following the collapse of peace talks, threatening military action in response to any future terror attacks originating from Afghanistan.

IIT-Kanpur director explains why Delhi cloud seeding failed
IIT-Kanpur director explains why Delhi cloud seeding failed

IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal discusses the cloud seeding trial in Delhi, its costs, and the information gained despite the lack of rain.

Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

'NDA sweep in Bihar would be fitting tribute to Nehru'
'NDA sweep in Bihar would be fitting tribute to Nehru'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said a two-thirds majority for the National Democratic Alliance in the 243-member Bihar assembly will be a fitting tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday on November 14, the day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO