Rahul Gandhi speaks to kin of doctor who died by suicide, promises justice

17:43





During the nearly seven-minute telephonic conversation, the doctor's mother made an emotional plea to Gandhi, urging him to ensure they get justice for the grave injustice done to her daughter.





The doctor's family members also requested the Congress leader to put pressure on the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into her death.





They said it has been a week since the doctor's death and feared that evidence would be wiped out.





The doctor's mother said three to four other persons had also pressured her daughter, but they have not been questioned or traced. However, she did not elaborate on it.





Gandhi spoke to the woman's parents and siblings over the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who visited them at Kavadgaon village in Beed district.





The Congress MP assured them that he would pressure the government to set up an SIT to probe the woman's death.





Earlier, Gandhi had called the doctor's suicide an institutionalised murder and said it had exposed the inhuman and insensitive nature of the BJP-led government.





The 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara district on the night of October 23. -- PTI

