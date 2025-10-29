HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raghuvanshi murder: Charges framed against Sonam

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
18:02
Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam/File image
Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam/File image
A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has framed charges against five accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was hacked to death in May allegedly by three hitmen in the state, where the Madhya Pradesh businessman came with his wife for their honeymoon. 

The five accused are Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and the three hitmen - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - who had come from Madhya Pradesh to kill the businessman. 

All of them denied the allegations against them. 

On Tuesday, the court formally framed charges under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore and his wife Sonam travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra. 

On May 26, the couple was reported missing, prompting a massive search operation by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team, NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and locals. 

After days of intensive search, the body of Raja was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at a place near the famous Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra. A case was registered at Sohra police station in this regard. 

Investigators found that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha. 

The duo, along with three hired assailants, allegedly conspired to eliminate Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon. 

The killing was carried out by the three hitmen in Sonam's presence, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raghuvanshi murder: Charges framed against Sonam
LIVE! Raghuvanshi murder: Charges framed against Sonam

Will obliterate you if...: Pak warns Taliban after talks fail
Will obliterate you if...: Pak warns Taliban after talks fail

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a strong warning to the Afghan Taliban following the collapse of peace talks, threatening military action in response to any future terror attacks originating from Afghanistan.

IIT-Kanpur director explains why Delhi cloud seeding failed
IIT-Kanpur director explains why Delhi cloud seeding failed

IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal discusses the cloud seeding trial in Delhi, its costs, and the information gained despite the lack of rain.

Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

'NDA sweep in Bihar would be fitting tribute to Nehru'
'NDA sweep in Bihar would be fitting tribute to Nehru'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said a two-thirds majority for the National Democratic Alliance in the 243-member Bihar assembly will be a fitting tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday on November 14, the day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO