Punjab AAP leader shot at by ex-cop, hospitalised

19:37

File image





A bullet struck the back of AAP leader Nitin Nanda's head, and he has been hospitalised, the police said, adding they suspect a property dispute could have led to the attack.





The incident occurred when Nanda was present at a local event.





Former Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police Dilsher Singh and two others came there and opened fire on him, said a police official.





While one bullet hit the back of Nanda's head, two shots missed him.





He was taken to the Anandpur Sahib Civil Hospital and from there he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh.





The police said both had a long-standing enmity over a property dispute.





After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot, they said Checkpoints have been set up in the district and raids are being conducted to nab the accused, the police said.





Meanwhile, Punjab education minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains said he has spoken to the Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Nanda has been admitted. -- PTI

