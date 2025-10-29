HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab AAP leader shot at by ex-cop, hospitalised

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
19:37
File image
File image
An Aam Aadmi Party leader from Anandpur Sahib was shot allegedly by a former police officer and two others in Agampur Village in Punjab's Rupnagar district on Wednesday. 

A bullet struck the back of AAP leader Nitin Nanda's head, and he has been hospitalised, the police said, adding they suspect a property dispute could have led to the attack. 

The incident occurred when Nanda was present at a local event. 

Former Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police Dilsher Singh and two others came there and opened fire on him, said a police official. 

While one bullet hit the back of Nanda's head, two shots missed him. 

He was taken to the Anandpur Sahib Civil Hospital and from there he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. 

The police said both had a long-standing enmity over a property dispute. 

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot, they said Checkpoints have been set up in the district and raids are being conducted to nab the accused, the police said. 

Meanwhile, Punjab education minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains said he has spoken to the Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Nanda has been admitted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is Azharuddin padding up to become Telangana minister?
LIVE! Is Azharuddin padding up to become Telangana minister?

Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold
Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold

A cloud-seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur said in a statement.

Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled, wife tells SC
Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled, wife tells SC

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration regarding the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk's wife has filed a plea challenging the...

Juvenile guilty of rape, murder of 60-yr-old with iron rod
Juvenile guilty of rape, murder of 60-yr-old with iron rod

The court said that the accused "inserted this metallic rod inside the private parts of the deceased so mercilessly that even the flesh/ body part separating vagina and anus also got torn."Further, the doctor had also opined that the...

Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO