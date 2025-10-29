HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President's hat tip to Op Sindoor: A sortie in Rafale jet

Wed, 29 October 2025
President Droupadi Murmu took a flight from Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala today for a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet. 

Rafale jets were used during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22 dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. 

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh was among others present on the occasion. 

On April 8, 2023, Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, became the third President and second woman head of the state to take a sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam. Former presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006 and November 25, 2009, respectively.

