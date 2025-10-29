Police yet to recover mobile phone of cop held in Maha doctor suicide case

00:54





Suspended PSI Gopal Badane, arrested on October 25, was being questioned about his mobile phone, which can prove to be a crucial piece of evidence in the case, he said.





The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night (October 23).





In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that PSI Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.





Police arrested both Bankar and Badane last week after a case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the two in Phaltan.





"Badane has hidden his phone somewhere and he was being questioned about its whereabouts," said a senior officer from the Satara police, which is probing the case.





Meanwhile, Bankar, whose police custody ended on Tuesday, was produced before a Satara district court, which extended his police custody by two days. -- PTI

