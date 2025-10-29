PM did drama, built pond in Yamuna: Rahul in Bihar

16:31





"Whether it's the EBC, backward classes, Dalits, Mahadalits, minorities, or poor general castes, this will be a government for everyone, and its mission will be to put Bihar back on the path of development.





"PM Modi said that he will bathe on the Yamuna for Chhath. I said in the last meeting that we can get anything done from PM Modi during the elections. In the next meeting, if 200 people from the crowd ask PM Modi to dance on stage in return for votes, the dance would begin. PM Modi will start performing Bharatnatyam on stage. They staged a drama and showed the truth of India.





"The Yamuna has dirty water. If someone drank it, they would either get sick or die. No one can go inside. The water is so dirty that if you enter it, you would get sick or get an infection. But Modi staged a drama. He built a small pond there. They will show you anything for elections... A pipe is installed from behind. Clean water is poured into it. The problem arose that someone took a photo of the pipe."

In Darbhanga, Bihar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Tejashwi is the Chief Minister face of the Mahagathbandhan. The Mahagathbandhan government will be a government for every caste and every religion. There will be respect for every caste and every religion.