PM did drama, built pond in Yamuna: Rahul in Bihar

Wed, 29 October 2025
16:31
In Darbhanga, Bihar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Tejashwi is the Chief Minister face of the Mahagathbandhan. The Mahagathbandhan government will be a government for every caste and every religion. There will be respect for every caste and every religion. 

"Whether it's the EBC, backward classes, Dalits, Mahadalits, minorities, or poor general castes, this will be a government for everyone, and its mission will be to put Bihar back on the path of development.

"PM Modi said that he will bathe on the Yamuna for Chhath. I said in the last meeting that we can get anything done from PM Modi during the elections. In the next meeting, if 200 people from the crowd ask PM Modi to dance on stage in return for votes, the dance would begin. PM Modi will start performing Bharatnatyam on stage. They staged a drama and showed the truth of India.

"The Yamuna has dirty water. If someone drank it, they would either get sick or die. No one can go inside. The water is so dirty that if you enter it, you would get sick or get an infection. But Modi staged a drama. He built a small pond there. They will show you anything for elections... A pipe is installed from behind. Clean water is poured into it. The problem arose that someone took a photo of the pipe."

Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in South Korea
I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in South Korea

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US is 'doing a trade deal with India' as the two sides continue to hold talks on the proposed trade pact.

Brother 'desires' to see Shivakumar as Karnataka CM
Brother 'desires' to see Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

Former Congress MP D K Suresh expresses his desire to see his brother and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, amidst speculation about a possible change in leadership.

'I Can't Marry My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'
'I Can't Marry My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'

'I need 3-4 lakhs for the wedding. All prospective grooms demand a motorcycle which costs 1 to 1.5 lakhs, then you have to also give a bed, cupboard, utensils, fridge,' says Kamala, her wrinkled forehead furrowing with despair.

