November revolution in Karnataka? Shivakumar's brother says...

Wed, 29 October 2025
15:23
CM in waiting
Former Congress MP D K Suresh on Wednesday said he desires to see his elder brother and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar become the CM, and that if it is in his fate, he will occupy the top post. 

Refusing to comment on speculations about a possible change of chief minister and the so-called "November revolution", Suresh asserted that the party's decision would be final and that everyone would abide by it. 

There has been speculation about a change in leadership in Karnataka when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term next month a development some have referred to as the "November revolution". 

"I have no information about it. For me, November means 'Kannada Rajyotsava' (state formation day) and celebrating the festival of Kannadigas," he said. "I have no information about other things. You will have to ask the chief minister, party president, and AICC leaders about it," Suresh told reporters when asked about the power-sharing and cabinet reshuffle talks in November, after the Bihar poll results. 

Asked about his brother's political prospects, he said, "If it is in his fate, it will change. If not, it won't. Why worry about it? I have said that I have a desire to see my brother as CM. If it is in his fate, it will happen." 

When asked what efforts were being made toward that goal, he replied, "No efforts; whatever the party decides. Shivakumar is the state president of the party and the deputy CM. It is his duty to conduct himself in a way that causes no harm to the party. He is doing that, and I am confident he will continue to do so."

There has been ongoing speculation within Karnataka's political circles particularly within the ruling Congress about a possible leadership change later this year, citing an alleged power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. -- PTI

