Follow Rediff on:      
Modi to visit Udupi's Sri Krishna Math on Nov 28

Wed, 29 October 2025
22:14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the renowned Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28, Paryaya Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji said on Wednesday. 

The visit, he said, marks a significant occasion that brings national attention to the ancient institution, celebrated for its spiritual and cultural heritage in Karnataka. 

According to the seer, during his visit, the PM is expected to interact with devotees, participate in religious rituals, and address issues of public interest. 

Preparations are already underway at the math and in surrounding areas to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, given the expected large turnout. 

Security and logistical arrangements are being coordinated between state and central agencies in view of the visit's importance, he added. 

"Prime Minister Modi will take part in the 'Laksha Geeta Pathana' event, where over one lakh people will recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison. He will also visit the Krishna temple and have a darshan of lord Krishna," the Swamiji said. 

Modi last visited Udupi in 2008, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, and had then offered prayers at the same temple. -- PTI

