Israel's overnight strikes in Gaza kill at least 60 people

12:01





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out "immediate, powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip", his office said in a short statement. The US was notified of the decision to carry out strikes in Gaza, a US official told CNN.





Hamas denounced what it called the "criminal bombardment" by Israel, which it said violated the ceasefire agreement. It also denied attacking IDF soldiers and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire.





The IDF named the soldier as Master Sergeant Yona Efraim Feldbaum, aged 37, from the settlement of Zayit Raanan in the occupied West Bank. A member of the Combat Engineering Corps in the Gaza Division, Feldbaum died during combat in southern Gaza, the IDF said. -- CNN

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 60 people, including children, after Israel accused Hamas of killing a soldier and staging the discovery of a deceased hostage, reports CNN.