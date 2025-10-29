HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel's overnight strikes in Gaza kill at least 60 people

Wed, 29 October 2025
12:01
Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 60 people, including children, after Israel accused Hamas of killing a soldier and staging the discovery of a deceased hostage, reports CNN.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out "immediate, powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip", his office said in a short statement. The US was notified of the decision to carry out strikes in Gaza, a US official told CNN.

Hamas denounced what it called the "criminal bombardment" by Israel, which it said violated the ceasefire agreement. It also denied attacking IDF soldiers and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire.

The IDF named the soldier as Master Sergeant Yona Efraim Feldbaum, aged 37, from the settlement of Zayit Raanan in the occupied West Bank. A member of the Combat Engineering Corps in the Gaza Division, Feldbaum died during combat in southern Gaza, the IDF said. -- CNN

TOP STORIES

LIVE! So, I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in Korea
LIVE! So, I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in Korea

India, China hold high-level talks on LAC peace
India, China hold high-level talks on LAC peace

The Indian and Chinese militaries held a fresh round of high-level military talks focusing on maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

SEE: President Murmu takes a sortie in Rafale
SEE: President Murmu takes a sortie in Rafale

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Air Force Station in Ambala. This follows a previous sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft in April 2023.

'I Can't Marry My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'
'I Can't Marry My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'

'I need 3-4 lakhs for the wedding. All prospective grooms demand a motorcycle which costs 1 to 1.5 lakhs, then you have to also give a bed, cupboard, utensils, fridge,' says Kamala, her wrinkled forehead furrowing with despair.

Why no farewell for Dhankhar even after 100 days, asks Cong
Why no farewell for Dhankhar even after 100 days, asks Cong

The Congress party has criticized former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his silence following his resignation, questioning the circumstances and demanding a farewell.

