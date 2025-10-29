Is Azharuddin padding up to become Telangana minister?

20:09

Telangana PCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud remained non-committal when asked about the development.





"It may be possible. I can neither confirm nor deny," Goud said.





No official word has emerged from the party or the cricketer-turned-politician.





The present cabinet comprises 15 members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and there is no representation for minorities.





As per the provisions, there is still vacancy for three more members in the cabinet.





If inducted, the former cricketer will be the first minister from the minority community in Revanth Reddy's cabinet. -- PTI

