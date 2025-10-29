HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC orders Bachchu Kadu, protesters to vacate national highway

Wed, 29 October 2025
21:27
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu and his supporters to vacate the Wardha Road on the city's outskirts where they are staging a protest seeking full farm loan waiver.

Thousands of protesters led by former Maharashtra minister Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu are participating in the `Maha Elgar Morcha'.     

The HC took suo motu notice of newspaper reports about the extreme inconvenience suffered by the people due to the traffic congestion on National Highway 44 (commonly called as Wardha Road) on account of the agitation.

Citing newspaper reports, Justice Rajnish Vyas said the protest has caused traffic jams for 20 km, and even ambulances and police vehicles can not move.

The highway is needed to be used for reaching the Nagpurairport as well as the National Cancer Institute, the judge noted.

A public road has been blocked by the protestors which violated the fundamental rights of citizens to move freely throughout the territory of India, the court said, asking Kadu to remove himself and his supporters from the highway and other roads.

The government was represented by advocate Devendra Chauhan during the hearing.

The next hearing will be on November 6. -- PTI

