Fact-finding report: Main reason for Karur stampede is...

The last month's stampede at the TVK rally left 41 people, including women and children, dead. The report also recommended that the ex-gratia amount to the affected families should be collected from the TVK. The report will be submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the stampede.





"We should see this stampede as a violation of human rights. The main reason for the stampede is Vijay's delay in reaching the rally site. Most people only wanted to catch a glimpse of Vijay, not listen to his speech. It means this was only a fans' show, not a roadshow...We will submit our report to the CBI," advocate U.





Nirmala Rani, a member of the fact-finding team, told reporters. "We request the government to provide employment to one member of each family which has lost a loved one. The ex-gratia amount to be given to the affected families should be collected from the TVK party. We suggest that the affected families receive grief counselling," she said. -- ANI

