Cyclone Montha: 1 dead in AP, trees uprooted, roads flooded

Citing preliminary estimates, the government had noted on Tuesday that standing agricultural crops in as many as 38,000 hectares were destroyed due to the impact of Montha and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares were damaged too.





The 43-year-old woman died at Makanagudem village in Konaseema district on October 28 after a palmyra tree got uprooted and fell on her due to strong wind. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain confirmed the death, Konaseema woman.





Jain said APSDMA is validating the reports of damage and added there were no major injuries to people due to the impact of the cyclone. West Godavari district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said 141 trees were uprooted across the district and eight snake bites were reported.





"The cyclone crossed the coast near Antarvedi. Damage is very limited including the uprooting of some poles and trees. One or two thatched houses were damaged in Mogalturu area," Asmi told PTI, adding that there was no loss of life in the district.





Likewise, he said there was no major interruption to electricity and authorities cut power supply in some places for safety. West Godavari district additional superintendent of police (AdSP) V Bhima Rao noted that excellent advanced preparations were put in place to deal with the cyclone, leading to the clearance of uprooted trees within 15 minutes.





Around midnight, when Montha, which means a fragrant flower in Thai, was crossing the coast, Rao said the sea advanced up to the beach road in Perupalem village. The AdSP credited the effective management of the cyclone to extensive awareness created among the people and deeper communication in the seaside villages using wireless sets. -- PTI

