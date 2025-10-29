Credit Card Spends Hit Record Rs 2.17 Trillion

09:12





The figure marked a 14 per cent month-on-month rise over August, according to the latest data.





Previously, credit card spends had peaked at 2.015 trillion in March 2025 and 2.02 trillion in October 2024. In comparison, credit card spending in August 2025 stood at 1.91 trillion, and 1.76 trillion in September 2024.Typically, credit card usage surges during the September-December festive period due to discounts, cashback offers, and other incentives by banks and e-commerce platforms.





The recent GST rate rationalisation has further supported discretionary spending, industry officials said.





The largest card issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 12.45 per cent month-on-month increase in spends to 60,582.4 crore, up from 53,873 crore in August 2025.





SBI Cards saw a 22.86 per cent jump to 40,622.8 crore, while ICICI Bank recorded a 21.5 per cent rise to 41,920.9 crore. Axis Bank saw a 19.7 per cent increase to 26,043.1 crore in the same period.





The number of outstanding credit cards in September rose marginally to 113.4 million from 112.3 million in August 2025.





-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

