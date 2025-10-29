HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Credit Card Spends Hit Record Rs 2.17 Trillion

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
09:12
image
Credit card spends touched a record high of 2.17 trillion in September 2025, driven by festival season demand and increased consumption following GST rate cuts. 

The figure marked a 14 per cent month-on-month rise over August, according to the latest data.

Previously, credit card spends had peaked at 2.015 trillion in March 2025 and 2.02 trillion in October 2024. In comparison, credit card spending in August 2025 stood at 1.91 trillion, and 1.76 trillion in September 2024.Typically, credit card usage surges during the September-December festive period due to discounts, cashback offers, and other incentives by banks and e-commerce platforms.

The recent GST rate rationalisation has further supported discretionary spending, industry officials said.

The largest card issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 12.45 per cent month-on-month increase in spends to 60,582.4 crore, up from 53,873 crore in August 2025.

SBI Cards saw a 22.86 per cent jump to 40,622.8 crore, while ICICI Bank recorded a 21.5 per cent rise to 41,920.9 crore. Axis Bank saw a 19.7 per cent increase to 26,043.1 crore in the same period.

The number of outstanding credit cards in September rose marginally to 113.4 million from 112.3 million in August 2025.

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trees uprooted, roads flooded as Montha makes landfall
LIVE! Trees uprooted, roads flooded as Montha makes landfall

Israel attacks kill 9 in Gaza after Netanyahu's order
Israel attacks kill 9 in Gaza after Netanyahu's order

Israel Defence Forces carried out air strikes, killing nine people in Gaza, following an alleged violation of the United States-brokered ceasefire deal by Hamas, CNN reported.

Haryana shocker: Schoolgirl kidnapped, gang-raped inside car
Haryana shocker: Schoolgirl kidnapped, gang-raped inside car

The girl's sister in the complaint alleged that her younger sister, on October 26, around 7 pm, had gone to the Sector 18 market, the police said.

India Builds Best When It Builds Alone
India Builds Best When It Builds Alone

'Many times I doubt if our armed forces are serious about wanting indigenous equipment; they seem to delay until they can claim an urgent need to import.'

'He Never Made Us Feel He Was The PM'
'He Never Made Us Feel He Was The PM'

'Sometimes I wonder whether the meeting really happened. Everything seems like a dream from which I do not want to wake up.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO