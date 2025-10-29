By 1 pm Lalu-Rahul will be swept away: Shah

14:58





Shah also lauded the crowd that emerged during his rally in Samastipur, noting that he had travelled across the state and had witnessed the same crowd everywhere.





"I have travelled across the entire state of Bihar -- and I have seen such massive crowds everywhere. On the 14th, the counting will begin at 8 a.m., ballot boxes will open at 9, and by 1 o'clock, Lalu and Rahul's game will be over ("1 bajte-bajte Lalu-Rahul ka supda saaf")," Amit Shah said.





Shah also drew parallels between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahabharata, asserting that the NDA is like "panch pandavas" and lauding the unity within the alliance.





"This is not an election to make our candidates legislators, nor to make them ministers this upcoming election is to free Bihar from "jungle raj." In the NDA, all five of our allies are fighting this election together, like the five Pandavas," he said.





He stressed that Mahagathbandhan might have more parties in its alliance. Still, NDA has the support of PM Narendra Modi, the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the youthful energy of Chirag Paswan, the lifelong dedication of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the experience of Upendra Kushwaha.





"In the NDA, Bihar has the support of Modi ji, the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish ji, the youthful energy of Chirag Paswan, the lifelong dedication of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the experience of Upendra Kushwaha. Though they (the opposition) may be greater in number, just like the Pandavas in the great battle, the NDA's victory in this electoral war is certain," Shah added.





Earlier today, Amit Shah, took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance for favouring family members in leadership positions rather than capable political leaders, contrasting it with how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 25-year-old Maithili Thakur.





"We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji wants to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga. -- PTI

