Buying Expensive Skin Care Products? Read This First

Wed, 29 October 2025
15:06
image
The skincare market is flooded with products featuring buzzwords like vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid, but how do you know which ones actually work for your skin?

"There is no single type of skincare will suit all skin types. Some people have oily skin, some have dry skin, some have sensitive skin. Knowing your skin type is very important. Once you know that, you can decide your skincare routine and the products you need to use," says Dr Pravin Banodkar, co-founder and lead dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders.

In conversation with Mayur Sanap/Rediff. Read it here. 

LIVE! 'They beat me till the stick broke'
1st T20 UPDATES: Rain halts India's momentum
Why Trump called Modi 'a killer'
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'nicest-looking guy' while describing him as a 'father' but also calling him 'a killer' and 'tough as hell', while hinting at an...

Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold
A cloud-seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur said in a statement.

UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with wife
A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday.

