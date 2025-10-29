HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: Rahul, Priyanka to address 15 poll rallies

Wed, 29 October 2025
20:02
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to address around 15 rallies in all in poll-bound Bihar, party sources said on Wednesday, as the electoral contest hots up in the crucial Hindi heartland state. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure, is set to address three rallies in Bihar along with a few press conferences as well, they said. 

Rahul Gandhi began his campaign with two rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday. 

Priyanka Gandhi, who is presently in Wayanad, will visit Bihar later this week and address poll rallies. 

Congress president Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav are among the party's 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls. 

The party's Bihar affairs in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, its state unit chief Rajesh Ram, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain, as well as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, are also on the list. 

Polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14. 

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls. -- PTI

