Bangladesh anthem sung at Cong meet: Assam to probe

Wed, 29 October 2025
The Assam government has instructed the authorities concerned to probe into alleged singing of Bangladesh's national anthem at a meeting of Congress Seva Dal in Sribhumi district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official of the district administration said they have 'received oral instructions from Fishery Minister Krishnendu Paul to enquire into the matter and are looking into the issue now'.

During the Congress Seva Dal meeting on Tuesday at the Indira Bhavan, the party's district office in Sribhumi town, its leaders began the proceedings after singing two lines of the Bangladeshi national anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla', written by Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, who also wrote Indian's national anthem.

After the video of the meeting surfaced on social media, Paul alleged, "The Congress gave birth to Pakistan, and Bangladesh was a part of that country. The national anthem of Bangladesh was sung by the Congress to show their love for the neighbouring country."

He also said instructions were 'issued to the district commissioner to take legal action after confirming the truth of the incident'.

Reacting to the controversy, Sribhumi district Congress president Tapas Purkayastha said, "Don't indulge in politics with Rabindranath Tagore. Our pride, 85-year-old poet Vidhu Bhushan Das, sang only two lines of the song. Criticising this song means insulting Rabindranath Tagore."

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the ruling party is creating 'unnecessary controversy' as it has no other issue to divert people's attention.  -- PTI

