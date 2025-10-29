HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Assam to donate GST from Garg's film to his foundation

Wed, 29 October 2025
23:53
The Assam government will hand over the state's share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the upcoming Assamese film 'Roi Roi Binale', the last movie of Zubeen Garg, to a foundation set up by the singer for the welfare of the underprivileged. 

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is no entertainment tax on films screened in the state and so there is no question of waiving it as requested by a section of society. 

"The state government will exclusively handover its share of the GST realised from the movie to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation to support medical treatment of artistes, help flood victims, and assist needy students in their academic pursuits," Sarma said. 

The foundation was set up by Garg himself to carry out philanthropic activities. 

"For movie tickets above Rs 100, there is 18 percent GST and it is 5 percent GST for tickets priced below Rs 100. The state share is half of that rate and we get the money around a month later. We will then hand it over to the foundation," Sarma said. 

He said the decision was arrived at after consulting Garg's wife, who consented to the idea. -- PTI

