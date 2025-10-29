HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Asaram gets six-month bail from HC in rape case

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
19:07
image
The Rajasthan high court has granted six months' bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been serving life sentence for raping a minor, on medical grounds. 

Earlier, the 84-year-old had been granted interim bail thrice. 

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma passed the order while hearing his plea for suspension of the sentence and a regular bail. 

Asaram's counsel Devdutt Kamat argued that he has been suffering from prolonged illness and that proper treatment is not possible in jail. 

Therefore, granting him bail without custody would help facilitate his medical treatment. 

On the other hand, Additional Advocate General Deepak Choudhary and the counsel for the survivor, PC Solanki, opposed the plea. After hearing arguments from both sides, the division bench granted bail to Asaram for six months. 

Asaram has been serving life sentence since April 2018. After nearly 12 years in prison, he was granted interim bail on medical grounds for the first time on January 7, 2025, which was then extended in July and August. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is Azharuddin padding up to become Telangana minister?
LIVE! Is Azharuddin padding up to become Telangana minister?

Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold
Delhi govt puts cloud-seeding trial on hold

A cloud-seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur said in a statement.

Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled, wife tells SC
Wangchuk's right to dissent stifled, wife tells SC

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration regarding the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk's wife has filed a plea challenging the...

Juvenile guilty of rape, murder of 60-yr-old with iron rod
Juvenile guilty of rape, murder of 60-yr-old with iron rod

The court said that the accused "inserted this metallic rod inside the private parts of the deceased so mercilessly that even the flesh/ body part separating vagina and anus also got torn."Further, the doctor had also opined that the...

Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak
Prez poses with woman pilot claimed to have captured by Pak

President Droupadi Murmu, who undertook a half-an-hour sortie in a Rafale fighter jet on Wednesday from Ambala, posed with Squadron leader Shivangi Singh, just before she took to the skies.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO