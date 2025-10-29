HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Around 10 people missing after boat capsizes in UP river

Wed, 29 October 2025
22:56
Around 10 people went missing after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river near the remote Bharathapur village in a densely forested area here on Wednesday, officials said. 

According to locals, four people managed to swim to safety. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed police and civic officials to reach the site immediately, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations. 

The incident occurred around 6 pm when about 15 people from the Khairatiya village in neighbouring Lakhimpur district were travelling by boat to Bharathapur. 

Locals said the boat overturned in the river because the flow of the water was strong. 

Those who swam to safety have been identified as Laxmi Narayan, Rani Devi, Jyoti, and Harimohan, officials said. 

Lakshmi Narayan told villagers that those missing included five children, three women, and two men. 

Bharathapur village, located deep inside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, is surrounded on three sides by the river and has no road connectivity, leaving locals at the mercy of boats for travel. 

The area is considered difficult to access, and forest officials said wild elephants are often seen in the region. 

Officials said the incident site is located deep within the forest, far from the district headquarters, and communication has been difficult. -- PTI

