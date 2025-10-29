Apple is now worth $4,000,000,000,000!

09:44





Shares of Apple (AAPL) rose 0.1% Tuesday, continuing a sharp rebound, buoyed by strong iPhone 17 sales -- including in China, a key market where the company has previously underperformed.





The trend is a reversal of Apple's fortunes from earlier this year, when the company's stock tumbled as it navigated a myriad of challenges, from President Donald Trump's tariffs to AI product delays and pressure to build its smartphones domestically. It lost over $310 billion in market value in one trading day in April.





But the tech juggernaut's rebound can be taken as a sign that the iPhone is still enough to excite consumers and Wall Street, even as the company falls behind in the AI race. Still, Apple shares are up just over 7% this year, a far cry from the 30.7% gain it saw in 2024, and less than the 17% broader-market gain.





Apple's new record comes in a blockbuster year for tech stocks as the AI frenzy has sent tech giants soaring to new heights.





That Nvidia, a critical AI chip provider; and Microsoft, a major player in the cloud market, beat Apple to $4 trillion underscores just how important AI has become to Wall Street. Record-breaking valuations have historically been Apple's territory. -- CNN

