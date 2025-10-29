HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahead of Xi meet Trump says: Relationship with China is...

Wed, 29 October 2025
13:31
Ahead of the highly awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Trump expressed confidence and said that he is expecting a "very good outcome" out of the meeting with Xi. 

He made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday while he was onboard Air Force One, enroute to South Korea. Speaking about the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, "Tomorrow morning is the one that most people find most interesting, and I think we're going to have a great meeting with President Xi of China and a lot of problems are going to be solved." 

In his interaction with the press, he said that he is "optimistic" about the meeting. "I know a little bit about what's going on because we have been talking to them. We're not just walking into a meeting cold. The relationship with China is very good. So I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and the world. I think it is important for the world," the US President remarked. 

The South Korea visit of the US President will be watched closely, as he is set to have the highly anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, which will be their first meeting since 2019. Yonhap reported that while Trump has repeatedly expressed his openness to reengaging Kim, even if it means extending his stay in South Korea, North Korea is yet to respond to the overtures.

Instead, North Korea said on Wednesday that it test-fired sea-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering, the South Korean media Yonhap news agency reported. -- ANI

