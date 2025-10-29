HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahead of PM's visit, Mumbai police ban use of drones, paragliders, microlight aircraft

Wed, 29 October 2025
13:09
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Wednesday, the police have banned the use of drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, all types of balloons and kites near the airport and nearby areas in the western suburbs.

The PM is scheduled to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025, being held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East.

Officials said the prohibitory order issued by the Mumbai police will be in force till Wednesday midnight.

According to the order, a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the programme. During the high-profile event, 'terrorists, anti-social elements may launch attacks using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft', it said.

The order said there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of 'public tranquillity and so there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property'.

Considering the need for immediate action, flying activities of these objects, also including balloons and kites, have been banned within the jurisdiction of the city airport, Sahar, Vile Parle, Andheri, Goregaon, Vanrai, Jogeshwari, MIDC, Dindoshi and Aarey police stations, the order said.

Any person violating the order shall be punished under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 223, which entails a maximum sentence of one year in prison, or with a fine up to Rs 5,000, said officials.

The Mumbai police have also prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles on Western Express Highway from Vakola flyover to Dahisar toll naka on Wednesday between 2 pm and 9 pm, the officials added.  -- PTI

