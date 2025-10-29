Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse

08:38

Efforts to ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan suffered a setback after four days of negotiations in Istanbul concluded without any agreement, Tolo News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.





Sources familiar with Tolo News said that Afghanistan reiterated its commitment to preventing the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan but demanded that Islamabad cease violating Afghan airspace and halt US drone operations within Afghan borders.





Pakistan, however, refused to accept these conditions, the sources added.





The Pakistani delegation reportedly walked out of the talks following disagreements over key demands, leaving discussions stalled.Commenting on the stalemate, former Afghan Ambassador to France Omar Samad questioned Pakistan's intentions, saying, "It's not entirely clear what each side's intentions were. Was Pakistan genuinely seeking practical solutions, or was it trying to appear as if it wanted to resolve the issues?"





The impasse deepened after Islamabad reportedly asked Kabul to formally designate Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a terrorist organisation and take military action against it. Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid rejected the demand, stating that "Pakistan and other countries use the label of terrorism for political purposes against their opponents," Tolo News reported.





Ahead of the Istanbul talks, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had warned that Islamabad could resort to military action if the dialogue failed to produce results.





In contrast, Afghanistan emphasised that it remains committed to resolving disputes through diplomatic channels.Mohammad Nabi Omari, First Deputy Minister of Interior for the Islamic Emirate, reaffirmed Kabul's position, saying, "From the highest level to the lowest, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has a policy of non-interference and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries."





The Istanbul dialogue followed a temporary ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkey after Pakistan reportedly violated Afghan airspace earlier this month, triggering a retaliatory response from Kabul.





The latest round of talks, which began on October 17, has now ended without tangible progress, dampening hopes for a breakthrough in bilateral relations. -- ANI