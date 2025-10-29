HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
41.9% drop in PM10 in Mayur Vihar, Burari after cloud seeding: Delhi govt

Wed, 29 October 2025
23:18
The recent cloud seeding pilot operation carried out at locations like Mayur Vihar and Burari led to particulate matter reductions as high as 41.9 percent in PM10, along with significant AQI improvements at these sites, said an official statement. 

However, these promising results are one component of a broader and holistic framework addressing pollution from multiple angles, including strict enforcement, mechanical road sweeping, vehicular emission checks and waste management initiatives, it added. 

"Science-driven policy is at the heart of Delhi's clean air mission. Even with low cloud moisture levels, the trial yielded measurable Particulate Matter (PM) reductions. Yet, our efforts do not rely solely on a single intervention -- we combine technology with continuous civic engagement and enforcement to deliver tangible improvements," said Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. 

Delhi's air quality index was recorded at 279. 

"The momentum we see today is due to a holistic approach -- our government stands firmly behind evidence-based interventions and relentless civic work that benefits every resident," he added. 

Another round of cloud seeding is slated in the coming days, depending on the required weather and humidity conditions. -- PTI

