HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will remove ban on toddy if we win: Tejashwi

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
16:04
image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar, and the NDA government in the state was least bothered about the situation. Addressing back-to-back poll rallies in Saran, Yadav asserted that the INDIA bloc needs to be voted to power in the assembly elections for redressal of people's grievances. 

"Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government," he claimed at the rally in Marhaura. "Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances," Yadav said. 

The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power. At the rally in Taraiya assembly constituency of Saran, Yadav said: "People of Bihar are fed up with unemployment and price hike. They want a government that will ensure padhai, dawai, kamai, sichai' (better education, health facilities, employment and irrigation facilities). The RJD leader, at another rally in the Parsa assembly constituency, voiced disapproval of the prohibition policy in Bihar. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act has completely failed in Bihar... There is a home delivery system of liquor in the state and people are easily availing it, he claimed. If we are voted to power, we will remove the ban on toddy' (tari)," Yadav said. 

The sale and consumption of toddy' is prohibited in the state under the Act. Yadav also asserted that the developmental work that the NDA could not execute in 20 years, the INDIA bloc will carry out in 20 months if it comes to power. "We just want 20 months for this," he said. The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will remove ban on toddy if we win: Tejashwi
LIVE! Will remove ban on toddy if we win: Tejashwi

Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, artificial rain in 4 hrs
Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, artificial rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport
Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub
Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub

The alleged incident led to a confrontation at around 4.15 AM and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub.

Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee
Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and two other powerful trustees considered close to him blocked the reappointment of late Ratan Tata's close associate and businessman Mehli Mistry as trustee, deepening the rift at the philanthropic arm...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO