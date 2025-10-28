Will remove ban on toddy if we win: Tejashwi

16:04





"Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government," he claimed at the rally in Marhaura. "Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances," Yadav said.





The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power. At the rally in Taraiya assembly constituency of Saran, Yadav said: "People of Bihar are fed up with unemployment and price hike. They want a government that will ensure padhai, dawai, kamai, sichai' (better education, health facilities, employment and irrigation facilities). The RJD leader, at another rally in the Parsa assembly constituency, voiced disapproval of the prohibition policy in Bihar. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act has completely failed in Bihar... There is a home delivery system of liquor in the state and people are easily availing it, he claimed. If we are voted to power, we will remove the ban on toddy' (tari)," Yadav said.





The sale and consumption of toddy' is prohibited in the state under the Act. Yadav also asserted that the developmental work that the NDA could not execute in 20 years, the INDIA bloc will carry out in 20 months if it comes to power. "We just want 20 months for this," he said. The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. PTI

