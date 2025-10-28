HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Where's NDA's CM face, roadmap, vision, asks Tejashwi

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
11:29
image
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded that the National Democratic Alliance reveal their CM face for the Bihar elections, while highlighting the release of their manifesto named 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' today.

Tejashwi said that he would like to know the NDA's agenda and vision, and accused them of speaking negatively and making allegations against Mahagathbandhan leaders.

"We have announced the CM's face as well. Today, we are going to release the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' on how we are going to work for the next 5 years. We want NDA to announce the name of their CM. What schemes do they have? What is their vision, and how are they going to take Bihar forward? We have given a roadmap, a vision, and we are clear that we will make Bihar number one. They only speak negative things and make allegations about our leaders," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Earlier, on October 19, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan had reiterated his support for Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA alliance in the Bihar assembly polls and said that after the results, elected MLAs will once again choose the JD(U) leader as the Chief Minister.

Yadav also hit out at the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing the difficulties faced by the passengers during the Chhath Puja. He mentioned that the people of Bihar have made up their mind for a change in the government in the assembly elections.

"Look, today we are campaigning -- we have to go all across Bihar. The people of Bihar are in the mood for change; we have said this before. Those people of Bihar who had migrated outside and returned home during Chhath -- seeing the condition in which they came back was painful. The Railway Minister had announced that 12,000 special trains would be run, but just look at the state of our brothers and sisters being packed tightly into the trains -- what happened to those "special" trains?," he told reporters. -- ANI


TOP STORIES

LIVE! That's a very strong handshake: Trump hails Japan's woman PM
LIVE! That's a very strong handshake: Trump hails Japan's woman PM

Rain lashes AP, Odisha as Montha turns into severe cyclonic storm
Rain lashes AP, Odisha as Montha turns into severe cyclonic storm

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued high sea waves, up to 4.7 metres high, warning across several coastal districts.

Indian-origin woman raped in UK: 32-yr-old 'white male' held
Indian-origin woman raped in UK: 32-yr-old 'white male' held

I have been living here for 61 years and have never, ever heard of such an incident. The local community are getting seriously concerned because this is the second (racially aggravated) attack in the West Midlands

30K Jobs At Risk: Is This Amazon's Biggest Layoff Yet?
30K Jobs At Risk: Is This Amazon's Biggest Layoff Yet?

The workforce reduction is part of a larger effort to rein in expenses, reverse pandemic-era over-hiring, and boost efficiency.

God is with Shreyas, he is recovering really well: SKY
God is with Shreyas, he is recovering really well: SKY

Shreyas Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO