HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Verdict on Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' case on Nov 7

Tue, 28 October 2025
Share:
14:41
image
A court in Sambhal, UP, on Tuesday reserved its judgment in a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "fighting the Indian state" remarks made earlier this year. 

Additional District Judge (ADJ) II Aarti Fauzdar at the Chandausi district court fixed the verdict for November 7, officials said. The case was filed by Simran Gupta, national president of the Hindu Shakti Dal, who alleged that Gandhi's comments had "hurt public sentiments". 

Speaking to PTI, Gupta said, "On January 15, during the inauguration of the Delhi Congress office, Rahul Gandhi had said that our fight is not with the BJP or RSS but with the Indian State. His statement hurt the feelings of people across the country." Gupta said he initially submitted complaints to several authorities, including the Sambhal District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, but no action was taken.

Subsequently, he filed a complaint in the Chandausi court on January 23. Hearings were held on May 7, June 16, July 18, August 25, and September 26 and arguments were completed on Tuesday. Senior advocate Sagir Saifi, representing Gandhi, told PTI, "I presented the defence today, arguing that the revision petition is not maintainable. The court heard both sides and fixed November 7 for judgment." PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man chooses lottery ticket with mom's birth date, wins...
LIVE! Man chooses lottery ticket with mom's birth date, wins...

Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport
Bus, metres away from AI plane, catches fire at Delhi airport

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub
Woman molested, assaulted at 5-star Kolkata hotel nightclub

The alleged incident led to a confrontation at around 4.15 AM and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub.

Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee
Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and two other powerful trustees considered close to him blocked the reappointment of late Ratan Tata's close associate and businessman Mehli Mistry as trustee, deepening the rift at the philanthropic arm...

Prashant Kishor enrolled as voter in 2 states
Prashant Kishor enrolled as voter in 2 states

According to official records, Kishor is enrolled as a voter in West Bengal at 121, Kalighat Road, the address of the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata's Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which is Chief Minister and TMC chief...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO