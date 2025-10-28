HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'The Family Man' season 3 to debut on November 21

Tue, 28 October 2025
The much-awaited third season of hit spy action-thriller series "The Family Man" will premiere on Prime Video on November 21, the streamer said on Tuesday. Created by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, the new chapter will raise the stakes for Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari, an elite undercover agent who continues to juggle the complexities of national duty with his turbulent personal life. 

"In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). "On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders," read the official plotline for the third installment. Season three also brings back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. -- PTI

