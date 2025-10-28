HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
That's a very strong handshake: Trump hails Japan's woman PM

Tue, 28 October 2025
11:53
Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
US President Donald Trump began a packed day of diplomatic engagements in Asia on Tuesday with a warm meeting with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo. 

The two leaders exchanged greetings as Trump smiled and said, "That's a very strong handshake," while meeting Japan's first-ever woman prime minister. The cordial moment underscored the significance of their first interaction since Takaichi took office, signalling a positive start to bilateral talks. 

Trump, who had recently attended the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, arrived in Tokyo riding on the momentum of what he called his "personal diplomacy dividend." At the summit, he welcomed the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia and credited his outreach for the breakthrough, describing it as "another great day for peace." 

Building on that diplomatic progress, Trump's discussions with Takaichi culminated in the signing of two major agreements, one centred on trade and the other on critical minerals, reaffirming efforts by both nations to deepen economic and strategic cooperation. 

Before the formal signing, Trump joined Takaichi for a welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace, where the two leaders reviewed the guard of honour and greeted attending officials.

The ceremony reflected the growing partnership between Washington and Tokyo amid evolving regional and global developments. The Japanese delegation extended a warm welcome to Trump, reaffirming Japan's commitment to close cooperation with the United States on trade, security, and economic matters. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

